Dice Ailes debuts with female-centric EP 'Ladies First'

Afrobeats sensation Dice Ailes will be releasing his debut EP on Friday 3 June 2022. The EP has been heavily anticipated since the announcement of its impending arrival was made early into the year.

Ladies First Artwork
Ladies First Artwork

No stranger to the Industry, Dice Ailes has been around for the better part of a decade. His sound has evolved from melodic rap to becoming one of the first new school Afrobeats artists to infuse a laid-back style to Afrobeats that's primarily propelled by melody.

All through his time in the industry, Dice Ailes has maintained a steadfast love for creating music that appeals to women. From 'Odun de' in 2015 down to 'Ella' in 2017 to 'Pim Pim' in 2020 and 'Hold Me' in 2022, Dice Ailes knows how to get the women dancing.

Dice Ailes remains true to his artistry by choosing to call his EP 'Ladies First'. This EP promises to capture Dice Ailes' peculiar appetite for women, his experiences with them, and his vulnerability which will be captured in Dice Ailes' signature melodic sequences that will thrill listeners.

The first single off the EP 'Hold Me' featuring the megastar Tiwa Savage already gave fans a glimpse of what to expect. Dice Ailes is always in his element when singing about one of his biggest inspirations and 'Ladies First' is set to be the greatest tribute yet to the beautiful women that have inspired the talented music star.

'Ladies First' EP will be available on all music streaming platforms courtesy of Sony Music Entertainment West Africa/Black Butter Records/TMM Entertainment.

Ladies First Artwork
Ladies First Artwork Pulse Nigeria

Listen to 'Ladies First' EP HERE

