Award-winning producer & artist Del B taps Majeeed for new single 'Luv You'

Del B lets his hair down with a confession of love in collaboration with rising Afrobeats superstar Majeeed. 'Luv You' is a gentle reminder of unconditional and pure love - a love that stands, no matter the weather or distance.

The slow melody, sentimental lyrics and lush arrangement of this flowing Afrobeats love song draws inspiration from Amapiano in an energetic and delicate style. “When you no fit eat, shebi you know the number you go reach, call me now now, I go pick…” describes a love that is caring, available and willing.

Speaking on the new single, Del B said “Life is hard as it is, it is not enough to love in our hearts, it is most important that our declaration of love is unafraid, unashamed and void of selfishness so when life throws its curve ball, we are reminded that we stand, not alone, but surrounded by love”.

ADVERTISEMENT