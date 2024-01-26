ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Award-winning producer & artist Del B taps Majeeed for new single 'Luv You'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Del B taps Majeeed for new single 'Luv You'.

Del B taps Majeeed for new single 'Luv You'
Del B taps Majeeed for new single 'Luv You'

Recommended articles

Del B lets his hair down with a confession of love in collaboration with rising Afrobeats superstar Majeeed. 'Luv You' is a gentle reminder of unconditional and pure love - a love that stands, no matter the weather or distance.

The slow melody, sentimental lyrics and lush arrangement of this flowing Afrobeats love song draws inspiration from Amapiano in an energetic and delicate style. “When you no fit eat, shebi you know the number you go reach, call me now now, I go pick…” describes a love that is caring, available and willing.

Speaking on the new single, Del B said “Life is hard as it is, it is not enough to love in our hearts, it is most important that our declaration of love is unafraid, unashamed and void of selfishness so when life throws its curve ball, we are reminded that we stand, not alone, but surrounded by love”.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Luv You’ is out on all streaming platform and listeners can enjoy the smooth love record ahead of the release of Del B's upcoming EP.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Award-winning producer & artist Del B taps Majeeed for new single 'Luv You'

Award-winning producer & artist Del B taps Majeeed for new single 'Luv You'

Wizkid & Bloody Civilian to appear on new Bob Marley EP

Wizkid & Bloody Civilian to appear on new Bob Marley EP

Sensational Afropop star Ta Liebe drops eagerly awaited EP 'The Vibe'

Sensational Afropop star Ta Liebe drops eagerly awaited EP 'The Vibe'

Tacha reacts to being dragged over 'single till you're married' comment

Tacha reacts to being dragged over 'single till you're married' comment

See the official poster for Netflix's 'Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre'

See the official poster for Netflix's 'Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre'

All the records that could be broken at the 2024 Grammy Awards

All the records that could be broken at the 2024 Grammy Awards

The Japa syndrome will continue till we fix Nigeria - AY Makun

The Japa syndrome will continue till we fix Nigeria - AY Makun

The Afro Ruby: Unveiling gems through stories of strength and resilience

The Afro Ruby: Unveiling gems through stories of strength and resilience

Afrobeats sensation Gnewzy ignites 2024 with scintillating new single 'Sneakers'

Afrobeats sensation Gnewzy ignites 2024 with scintillating new single 'Sneakers'

Pulse Sports

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Burna-Boy - 'Outside' album cover

6 years since the release of Burna Boy's 'Outside': Is it his most important album?

Anthems & Vibes Records champions alternative music evolution with self-titled album

Anthems & Vibes Records champions alternative music evolution with self-titled album

6 Grammy achievements Burna Boy is the first Nigerian to attain

6 Grammy achievements Burna Boy is the first Nigerian to attain

5 Nigerian artists who have been accused of failing to appear at paid events

5 Nigerian artists who have been accused of failing to appear at paid events