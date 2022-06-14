Larry Gaaga appointed Vice President, A&R, at Def Jam Africa

Larry Gaaga's team will be tasked with the job of identifying and signing African continental talent that “speaks to and resonates with the defining culture and artistry of the Def Jam legacy.” the Company revealed in the announcement.

In 2020, Gaaga was one of Def Jam Africa’s 'flagship signings', says the company, and his appointment “reaffirms the label’s belief and respect of Larry’s artistry and creative vision.”

Larry's career started in 2010 at YSG Entertainment where he rose to the position of the General Manager. During his time at YSG, he built a career has a top A&R, artist, and also managed rapper Vector.

Larry Gaaga has collaborated with several top acts including Davido, Wizkid, D'banj, Tu Baba, Burna Boy, Patoranking, amongst others.

“I’m excited at the opportunity I’ve been entrusted with here at Def Jam Africa." Larry Gaaga says while speaking on his new position. “My experience as an artist and manager at the label, not only gives me a unique perspective to share with our talent, but means I’m well versed in the spirit and culture of this legacy label.” he further revealed.