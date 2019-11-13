On November 12, 2019, Pulse Nigeria posted a video of the moment D'Banj met with Kanye West as narrated by Nigerian producer, artist manager, singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Bankulli.

A few weeks ago, Bankulli visited Pulse Nigeria talked on a bunch of topics. One of the topics was how D'Banj met Kanye West in Dubai, UAE. However, when the video started going viral on Pulse's Instagram page, D'Banj responded via his Instagram page and laughed Bankulli's story off.

D'Banj responds to Bankulli's story about how he met Kanye West. (Instagram/PulseNigeria247)

He wrote that, "This dude *laughs* You and I know the truth, maybe it's time to start telling it." When Pulse reached out to D'Banj's reps for a comment, the offer was declined.

You can watch the interview below;