On May 27, 2020, Nigerian superstar, Davido announced that his 2017 single, 'Fall' has been certified gold in the US and Canada. The connotation of that is that as of May 27 2020, 'Fall' has sold the equivalent of 40,000 and 800,000 copies in Canada and the US respectively.

Davido made this known on his Twitter account when he posted screenshots of his chat with his team including Vanessa Amadi and Asa Asika. He wrote, "I PREDICTED THIS COUPLE DAYS AGO ! !! FALL IS NOW CERTIFIED GOLD IN THE ‘USA !!!!! THEY LAUGHED AT ME BUT I DID IT FIRST !!

You might remember that...

In 2017, 'Fall' was the second single Davido released in his amazing four-song run. The song was also released after Davido bought himself out of his first deal with a foreign record deal and came back to Nigeria.

Surprisingly, the song started climbing Billboard Digital Songs Chart and Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop songs in 2019. It peaked in the top 40 of the latter chart and in the top 20 of the former chart. This came just a few months after the song named the most-shazamed non-American song.

'Fall' is also the longest-running Nigerian song on the aforementioned charts. Aside from that, 'Fall' has been certified platinum in South Africa. As of March 27, 2020, 'Fall' is also the most-watched Nigerian music video on YouTube. The song is now 200,000 copies of being a platinum selling single in the US.