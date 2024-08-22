ADVERTISEMENT
Davido, Zlatan, Quavo in attendance at Asake's sold-out Atlanta concert

Adeayo Adebiyi

Asake sold out the State Farm Arena in Atlanta as part of his 'Lungu Boy' tour.

At the concert, Asake performed his hits singles including songs from his recently released third album 'Lungu Boy'.

Among celebrities in attendance at Asake's Atlanta concert includes Grammy-nominated Afrobeats superstar Davido, hitmaker Zlatan, and American rapper Russ and Quavo.

Asake's 'Lungu Boy' tour is set to cover 6 US cities where he will be headlining notable venues including the Toyota Centre in Houston, State Farm Arena in Atlanta, and the Maddison Square Garden in New York.

Asake's tour comes off the back of the release of his third 'Lungu Boy' which features several superstars including Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar Wizkid, British rappers Central Cee and Stormzy, American superstar Travis Scott, and Brazilian singer Ludmilla.

Asake's 'Lungu Boy' set a new record for the biggest opening week on Spotify Nigeria after garnering 18.9 streams in its opening. The album breaks the previous record of 14.4 million streams held by Davido's 'Timeless'.

Asake's 'Lungu Boy' leads the list for the biggest opening week on Spotify Nigeria which includes Davido, Rema, Burna Boy, and Wizkid. Asake is also the only artist with two albums in the top 10 with his sophomore album 'Work Of Art' garnering 8.3 million in its opening week.

'Lungu Boy' also set a new record for the biggest opening day global streams for a Nigerian album on Spotify with 9.2 million streams.

The second track of the album 'MMS' recorded 870,577 streams on its first day of release on Spotify Nigeria which sets a new record on the platform after surpassing the previous 626,000 streams set by Wizkid's 'IDK' feat Zlatan.

