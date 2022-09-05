RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Davido wins Humanitarian of the Year at the 2022 Headies Awards

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats legend and multi-award winning megastar Davido has won the Humanitarian of the year award at the 2022 Headies Awards.

Davido (Xclusivepop)
Davido (Xclusivepop)

Details: The Headies Academy has announced Davido AKA 001 has the winner of the Humanitarian Award at the just concluded 15th Headies Awards that held in Atlanta , USA.

Nominated alongside Davido was veteran rapper and activist Rugged Man, Afrobeats legend and philanthropist 2Baba, and mega music executive, Afrobeats legend and philanthropist Don Jazzy.

We Rise by Lifting Others: Davido has a charity organization which is called "We Rise By Lifting Others" which was also the theme of his 2022 World Tour.

Davido has displayed a constant desire to help those around him as well as strangers from all works of life. During his birthday in December 2021, Davido donated 250 million naira which was part of the money he was gifted to orphanages around the country.

