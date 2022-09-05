Davido wins Humanitarian of the Year at the 2022 Headies Awards

We Rise by Lifting Other s: Davido has a charity organization which is called "We Rise By Lifting Others" which was also the theme of his 2022 World Tour.

Davido has displayed a constant desire to help those around him as well as strangers from all works of life. During his birthday in December 2021, Davido donated 250 million naira which was part of the money he was gifted to orphanages around the country.