Details: The announcement was made via the Headies Academy's social media account after the award wasn't presented during the award ceremony.
Davido wins Digital Artist of the Year at the 2022 Headies Awards
Afrobeats megastar Davido has won the Digital Artist of the Year at the 2022 Headies Awards.
Davido fends off strong competition from some of the best selling artist in Nigeria to win the first installment of the award which was introduced as part of the new categories as the 2022 Headies Awards.
Nominated for the award alongside Davido was Burna Boy, CKay, Joeboy, Rema, and Wizkid.
