A few hours ago, it was revealed that OBO himself has been enjoying his life in the beautiful African country of Mauritius with his better half, Chef Chioma.

You would recall that a few weeks ago, the singer claimed he was going “phoneless” for one month to complete work on his new album. During his sojourn on the island of Mauritius, it looks like he has a new single out titled, ‘Blessed.’

On his Instagram stories, Mauritian filmmaker, Super Nile whose Instagram handle is @super_nile has been uploading footages from the set of a music video for a song supposedly titled, ‘Blessed’

In one of the posts, he wrote, “Music video done, ‘Blessed’ music video out soon" and tagged Davido’s Instagram handle @davidoofficial on it.

You can see some of the pictures below;

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria