Davido set to thrill fans at Eagle Square in Abuja after successful AWAY concert in Atlanta

Davido's Atlanta concert was a success, leaving fans in awe with hits like STAND STRONG and UNAVAILABLE. The night showcased Davido's unparalleled stage performance vibe, connecting the audience with OBO’s super energetic style.

Now, all eyes are on Abuja as fans eagerly await the Timeless Concert at the prestigious Eagles Square. Promising surprises, electrifying performances, fun activities and the Timeless experience as the event is set to showcase Davido's evolution as an artist and redefine Afrobeats once again.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

As the excitement builds, Davido is ready to make history in Abuja on the 14 December, just as he did in Atlanta. The Timeless Concert is not just a musical event but a celebration of Davido's journey and lasting impact on the global music scene. Get ready for another unforgettable night of music and magic!

Pulse Nigeria

Tickets are available on apitainment.com

Regular 20k, VIP 50k and Tables at 2m | 3m | 5m | 10m

Tickets available only on www.apitainment.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Brought to you by apitainment.com and Capital Music Festival.

For sponsorship & enquiries : contact apitainment.com or capitalmusicfestival@gmail.com or call 09136000623 | 09133144692

---