Artist: Tiwa Savage
Album Title: Celia
Genre: Afro-Pop, Alternative, Rock, Bashment, Afro-Swing, Afrobeat
Date of Release: August 27, 2020
Producers: Rexxie, Pheelz, Cracker,
Album Art:
Length: 13 Tracks, 38 minutes
Features: 6 – Davido, Naira Marley, Sam Smith, Stefflon Don, Dice Ailes, Hamzaa
Tracklist:
Label: Motown/Universal
Details/Takeaway: On August 26, 2020, a virtual listening session for her album, Celia was held via virtual communication. The album is the result of three writing camps in Lagos, London and Los Angeles, California, US respectively. The 12-track album is named after Savage's mother and it sees Savage discuss some personal topics.
A song on it also discusses her failed marriage to Tunji 'Teebillz' Balogun. Two stand out songs from the album are 'Celia's Song' and 'Bombay' featuring Stefflon Don.
You can play the album HERE.