Artist: Tiwa Savage

Album Title: Celia

Genre: Afro-Pop, Alternative, Rock, Bashment, Afro-Swing, Afrobeat

Date of Release: August 27, 2020

Producers: Rexxie, Pheelz, Cracker,

Album Art:

Length: 13 Tracks, 38 minutes

Features: 6 – Davido, Naira Marley, Sam Smith, Stefflon Don, Dice Ailes, Hamzaa

Tracklist:

Label: Motown/Universal

Details/Takeaway: On August 26, 2020, a virtual listening session for her album, Celia was held via virtual communication. The album is the result of three writing camps in Lagos, London and Los Angeles, California, US respectively. The 12-track album is named after Savage's mother and it sees Savage discuss some personal topics.

A song on it also discusses her failed marriage to Tunji 'Teebillz' Balogun. Two stand out songs from the album are 'Celia's Song' and 'Bombay' featuring Stefflon Don.

You can play the album HERE.