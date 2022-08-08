Davido puts up a show-stopping performance at Travis Scott's London show

During the concert which has in attendance NBA stars Kevin Durant and James Harden, Travis Scott brought out African megastar Davido who was received by an excited audience.

Davido's Performance: Davido thrilled the audience with some of his international hits such as 'Fall' and 'If'. For the multi-award-winning Superstar, O2 was like a home haven sold out the Arena twice and he sure made the home advantage count.

Nigerian Artists on the Big Stages in 2022: Davido's appearance as a guest artist in Travis Scott 02 show is another moment where Nigerian superstars have shared the stage with their international counterparts.

In 2022, Omah Lay performed his collaboration 'Attention' alongside Justin Bieber during the American's 'Justice Tour'. Rema and Lojay shared the stage with Chris Brown in Afronation Portugal. While Burna Boy and Fireboy made guest appearances during Ed Sheeran's Wembley Stadium concert.