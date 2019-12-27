You must have seen a needle. It is as tiny as it is important. But for a needle to be important, you need to thread it. At the base of the needle is a tiny hole that's almost invisible. Getting your thread through that hole can sometimes be as hard as walking on a tiny rope above a pond of crocodiles.

At Eko Convention Centre on December 27, 2019, Kizz Daniel was the the showman who walked a moved in the eye of the needle at Kizz Daniel Live In Concert. The show was meant to start hours earlier. But duh, the headliner is a Nigerian artist. On the same night as Kizz Daniel Live In Concert was Starboy Fest Lagos.

Davido, Olamide, Rema, Mayorkun perform at Kizz Daniel Live . (Pulse Nigeria)

Its headliner was Wizkid - the man who hosted a show in faraway London, England and made the Headies empty. The same man who commands the respect of all his peers. The same man who makes people converge almost effortlessly. As expected, Kizz Daniel's show was going to suffer the consequences. Wizkid is bigger - Kizz Daniel's show wasn't packed.

Presumably, the show started later than expected for those reasons. Sections of the hall were empty and the entire place looked scanty. However, when Kizz Daniel got on stage at 1:35 pm, he was dressed in an all-white outfit and a white hat. If I didn't know, I might have called him an Igbo man based in Europe - the white, odikwa plenty.

But all of that didn't matter; Kizz Daniel has come a long way from the boy who graduated from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Ogun State. Since then, he has grown in leaps and bounds as a performer. To his credit, Kizz did not make the place seem like one suffering the effects of Starboy Fest - he killed every song he performed.

Something has changed in Kizz Daniel since he came back from touring North America earlier in the year. He seems more at ease during his performances, he is more in sync with his band and dancers and his DJs know when to give way to the live band - it was all a pleasure to watch. Sometimes, Kizz would even end certain songs with freestyles, adlibs or melodious vocalizations.

During the performance, acts like Davido, Olamide, Rema, Mayorkun, Sugarboy and Falz came on stage. Reekado was meant to perform, but he never made it to the stage. Davido performed, 'One Ticket' with Daniels and then 'FIA' and 'Risky' on his own. Rema performed 'Lady' and 'Dumebi,' Mayorkun performed 'True' Daniel, Sugarboy performed 'Raba' and 'Holla Holla' while Falz performed 'Bad, Baddo, Baddest,' 'Talk' and 'La Fete.'

On his own. Kizz Daniel performed a string of his recent hits and even his breakout single, 'Woju.'

The only downside to the show was how rushed it was. For some reason, Kizz Daniel took on the spirit of a Formula 1 car. Even his guest performers barely had 10 minutes on stage. When the show was over with Daniels' performance of 'Poko,' people were still sitting down thinking the singer would be back.

Sugarboy performs at Kizz Daniel Live . (Pulse Nigeria)

Suer Eagles and Leganes footballer Chdozie Awaziem at Kizz Daniel Live In Concert. (Pulse Nigeria)

But alas, he was 'Gone, Baby Gone.' Amongst the popular faces in attendance were Super Eagles and Leganes of Spain defender, Chidozie Awaziem, Kenny Blaq and more.