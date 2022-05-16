Davido is standing strong in his newest single feat: The samples

Over the years, across Davido's catalogue, his approach to music was clearly to make songs that would enable commercial hits. However, with Stand Strong the first track of his upcoming album it is hard not to notice something is different. There is a unique aura that radiates all over the song. From the cover art to the music production. Here he wants us to feel, unlike his last two albums where his focus was on memorable times. With this new single and the next album, he not only wants to deliver a thrilling listening experience alone but also aims to portray a never seen image of Davido the singer and David Adeleke; The father, the man.