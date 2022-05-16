In 2019, Kanye West along with his church choir sampled Davido's 2017 hit record If. A track that catapulted the Dami Duro singer to the international limelight. And Davido’s response hinted at a possible collaboration with the music group in the coming future. Fast forward to two years after, Davido has enlisted the choir known as The Samples for an inspirational R&B/Soul title soaked with gospel aura.
Davido is standing strong in his newest single feat: The samples
On what will be his first track on his next studio album, David Adeleke is embracing renewed confidence in his sound, his story, and ambitions to remain at the top.
Over the years, across Davido's catalogue, his approach to music was clearly to make songs that would enable commercial hits. However, with Stand Strong the first track of his upcoming album it is hard not to notice something is different. There is a unique aura that radiates all over the song. From the cover art to the music production. Here he wants us to feel, unlike his last two albums where his focus was on memorable times. With this new single and the next album, he not only wants to deliver a thrilling listening experience alone but also aims to portray a never seen image of Davido the singer and David Adeleke; The father, the man.
Being a public figure and son of a billionaire, Davido has been on the receiving end of the trolls, backlash, scandals, and major losses which he terms as "bite marks from all of dem canines". Nevertheless, he has still managed to remain among the top artists to emerge from Africa in the past decade. His musical accomplishments include multiple awards, global recognitions, generous philanthropy, and unmatchable charisma on and off stage. These among others are the reasons he is called Davido, and no amount of hate and obstacles like he claims on this rousing Collab with the Sunday choir will restrain him from standing strong,
