On November 13, 2020, Nigerian superstar, Davido released 'A Better Time,' his third studio album and second album in one year. Three days after the album dropped, Davido announced via his Instagram account that the album had hit 100 million streams across all streaming platforms. A third of that came from Audiomack.

On the day the album dropped, 'Holy Ground,' his song with Nicki Minaj debuted at No. 84 of the US iTunes chart. A Better Time also became Davido's second album to debut in the top 10 of the US iTunes chart. He became only the third Nigerian artist after Wizkid and Burna Boy to achieve that feat.

During the listening party for 'A Better Time,' the singer revealed that he has shot videos for almost all the songs on the album.