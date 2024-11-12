RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Davido helps YG Marley get his first #1 song in Nigeria

Adeayo Adebiyi

Davido's 'Awuke' featuring YG Marley debuts at NO. 1 on the TurnTable Top 100.

Released on October 31, 2024, 'Awuke' featuring Jamaican star YG Marley is Davido's first release of 2024 after he made a number of guest appearances.

On the chart week dated November 1 - 7, 2024, 'Awuke' debuted on the TurnTable Top 100, Nigeria's only aggregate music chart that combines data from TV, Radio, and streaming platforms.

With its chart-topping feat, 'Awuke' becomes YG Marley's first chart-topping record in Nigeria. He also becomes the eighth artiste to earn their first-ever No. 1 single on the chart in Nigeria via a Davido assist — joining Nicki Minaj, Mayorkun, Teni, Skiibii, BoyPee, Hyce, and Brown Joel.

'Awuke' is only the third song to reach NO. 1 without being available on one of the major streaming platforms. A feat previously achieved by Gyakie and Omah Lay's 'Forever' remix and recently by Wizkid's 'Piece of My Heart' featuring Brent Faiyaz.

'Awuke' becomes Davido's third NO. 1 song of 2024 after jumping on the chart-topping remixes of Kizz Daniel's 'Twe Twe' and BoyPee, Hyce, and Brown Joel's 'Ogechi'. It's also Davido's ninth NO. 1 song on the chart as he continues to establish himself as one of the most dominant artists in Nigerian music.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

