RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Davido features on Adekunle Gold's new single, 'High'

Authors:

Motolani Alake

The record was produced by Pheelz.

Adekunle Gold featuring Davido - High. (Platoon)

Details/Takeaway: At the root of this Amapiano record is a yearning to simply be fine and great.

Recommended articles

It's Gold's follow-up single to the beautiful number, 'Sinner' featuring Lucky Daye.

Artist: Adekunle Gold featuring Davido

Song Title: High

Genre: Amapiano, Afro-House

Album: Afro Pop Vol. 2

Date of release: September 3, 2021

Label: Platoon

Producer: Pheelz

Video Director: TBD

You can listen to the song below;

Adekunle Gold – High ft. Davido

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tobi Adey drops Audio + Video of 'Try me Evil' off his Frequency EP

T-Pain teases his verse on Wande Coal's new song via Twitch

Davido features on Adekunle Gold's new single, 'High'

'Stop sucking your brother dry' - Annie Idibia fires back at 2Face's brother

King of Boys II: A review

BBNaija 2021: Boma's handler debunks reports that he made disparaging remarks about Tega's privates

Gulder Ultimate Search (GUS) IS Back! Here’s why entertainment fans should be excited…

Obama DMW's voice features on Ayanfe's new EP, 'All That Matters'

Wizkid sells out two more shows at the O2 in 2 and 35 minutes respectively