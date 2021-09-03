Details/Takeaway: At the root of this Amapiano record is a yearning to simply be fine and great.
Davido features on Adekunle Gold's new single, 'High'
The record was produced by Pheelz.
Recommended articles
It's Gold's follow-up single to the beautiful number, 'Sinner' featuring Lucky Daye.
Artist: Adekunle Gold featuring Davido
Song Title: High
Genre: Amapiano, Afro-House
Album: Afro Pop Vol. 2
Date of release: September 3, 2021
Label: Platoon
Producer: Pheelz
Video Director: TBD
You can listen to the song below;
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng