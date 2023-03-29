ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Davido drops tracklist for upcoming album 'Timeless'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian megastar Davido has released the tracklist for his upcoming album 'Timeless.'

Davido
Davido

Recommended articles

The album tracklist was released on March 29, 2023, across Davido's social media pages and the announcement has generated excitement from fans.

The tracklist consists of 17 tracks with features from exciting Nigerian and international artists including Fave, Asake, and Cavemen.

For international collaborations, there is British-Nigerian rapper Skepta, multi-Grammy winner Angelique Kidjo, South African singer Musa Keys, and Jamaican Dancehall star Dexta Daps.

ADVERTISEMENT

Davido also unveiled two new artists namely Logos Olori and Morravey who are signed to Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) label.

'Timeless' is coming off the back of his 2022 release 'Stand Strong' which surprisingly doesn't make the album.

The album is set for release on March 31, 2023, and fans will be eager to get 16 new songs from the hitmaker.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Davido signs two new artists to DMW

Davido signs two new artists to DMW

Davido drops tracklist for upcoming album 'Timeless'

Davido drops tracklist for upcoming album 'Timeless'

Enjoy the Easter Holidays with top entertaining content showing from this week on GOtv

Enjoy the Easter Holidays with top entertaining content showing from this week on GOtv

Police to prosecute Portable for insulting officers

Police to prosecute Portable for insulting officers

Wizkid releases stunning visuals for single 'Money & Love'

Wizkid releases stunning visuals for single 'Money & Love'

10 Afrobeats songs that generated controversy

10 Afrobeats songs that generated controversy

Gangs of Lagos: A unique story of destiny, family, and friendship

Gangs of Lagos: A unique story of destiny, family, and friendship

Skales welcomes first baby days after publicly apologising to wife

Skales welcomes first baby days after publicly apologising to wife

Wizkid, Davido are the most popular celebrities in Nigeria, according to ChatGPT

Wizkid, Davido are the most popular celebrities in Nigeria, according to ChatGPT

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Wande Coal

Wande Coal pushes back album release date following Davido's album announcement

A Timeless Night With Davido

Davido announces shows in Lagos, London, and New York for upcoming album 'Timeless'

Davido (Spotify)

3 things to expect from Davido's upcoming album

Wizkid, Tekno, 1da Banton

Wizkid, 1da Banton, Tekno feature on the theme song for 'Ted Lasso' Season 3