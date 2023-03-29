Davido drops tracklist for upcoming album 'Timeless'

The album tracklist was released on March 29, 2023, across Davido's social media pages and the announcement has generated excitement from fans.

The tracklist consists of 17 tracks with features from exciting Nigerian and international artists including Fave, Asake, and Cavemen.

For international collaborations, there is British-Nigerian rapper Skepta, multi-Grammy winner Angelique Kidjo, South African singer Musa Keys, and Jamaican Dancehall star Dexta Daps.

Davido also unveiled two new artists namely Logos Olori and Morravey who are signed to Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) label.

'Timeless' is coming off the back of his 2022 release 'Stand Strong' which surprisingly doesn't make the album.