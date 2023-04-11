Davido drops music video for hit single 'Unavailable'

The award-winning megastar has released the first music video off the album which is 'Unavailable' featuring South African star Musa Keyz.

The music video sees the announcement of Davido's return after a prolong moment away from the limelight. In the colorful visuals directed by Dami Twitch, Davido joined dancers dressed in colorful South African traditional attire while delivering steps off the trending 'Unavailable' TikTok challenge.

Since the album's release, Davido as dominated streaming platforms and broken multiple first week records.

On TurnTable Top 100, the album recorded eight entries in the top 10 with 'No Competition' featuring Asake entering at NO. 1 while all seventeen songs on the album entering the Top 40.

This makes it the second highest Nigerian album to debut on the chart behind Burna Boy's 'Love, Damini' which debuted at NO. 14.

'Timeless' has shattered multiple African and Nigerian records across music all the five major streaming platforms in Nigeria.

‘Timeless’ sets a new all-time record for the biggest debut for any album in Spotify Nigeria history ‘Timeless’ tallied 14.5 million streams during the week of March 31 — April 6, surpassing the previous record of 4.89M streams by Burna Boy’s ‘Love, Damini’.

Davido’s ‘Timeless' has broken the record for the biggest debut week for any album on Apple Music Nigeria. Similarly, it set a new record for the most streams in a debut day for African album in Apple Music globally.

Davido's 'Timeless' had over 12 million streams in its first 24 hours, more than any other album in the history of Audiomack. It also the biggest week recorded for any Nigerian or African album on Audiomack history.

‘Timeless’ has broken the record for the biggest debut week by any on Boomplay Nigeria The album has tallied over 22 million streams on the platform after four days of release surpassing the previous record of 18.8 million streams by 'Love, Damini' (July 8 — 14, 2022).

Davido's 'Timeless' sets a new record for the biggest debut week for any album on YouTube Nigeria with 4.10 million streams.