Davido does free collabo with Vskit influencer, “Twist Berry”

Why Vskit? Twist Berry is one of the constant faces on Vskit, with over 40k followers, 108 duets, and 800,000 likes. Her Vskit ID; Twist__Berry is ever active, filled with engaging and creative contents that will leave viewers scrolling on and on. While she did her thing on Vskit like a regular user, Twist Berry also followed through with partners that the brand Vskit had.

Constant partners like Infinix, itel, TECNO, Oraimo, PalmPay, are some of the accounts Berry picked interest in, turned on notifications and participated in their campaigns. Her collaboration was possible because of amazing partnerships such as the ones mentioned.

Why Infinix? Although the campaign that got Berry collaborating with Davido was not hosted on Vskit at the time, she got to know about it through her following. Infinix made my dream come to reality by gifting me a studio session with their brand ambassador Davido. after I won the INFINIXHOT10STARS. I currently have a trending song and video with Davido. titled THE CODE. it's a great step for me and anyone would love to be in my shoes right now” Twist Berry said.

Why Davido? Although I am a major admirer of Davido, never in my wildest dream will I ever think of a collaboration with him. When I won the INFINIXHOT10STARS challenge, it literally blew my mind. The studio session with Davido, the recording process and the fact that the music star is a down to earth person made me really happy. I won’t trade this experience for anything else. He literally lives up to his words “We rise by lifting others”.

Twist Berry’s music video titled THE CODE featuring Davido is out on YouTube with over 50k views and concurrently the #VibeWithInfinixHot10T campaign is ongoing on the Vskit app check it out here https://s.vskit.tv/r/9Fii . Nigerians are loving it and its all thanks to Vskit and Infinix. Perfect definition of opportunity meets preparedness.

In the coming months, Vskit is a brand to watch out for. More and more celebrities are being exposed to the creativities and enthusiasms of the users and talents. Celebrities like Mr Macaronni, Taaooma, Ikorodu Bois, Ezeanni, Pinkidebbie, Priscilla Ojo, Pocolee, Ice Prince, Brodashaggi and so many other trending influencers constantly put-up contents that appeal to Nigerians. Vskit is no doubt the future and fully encompasses its slogan of “Short videos, More fun.”