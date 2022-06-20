Davido is not much of a dancer but he just might be a better dancer than most of us imagined. While performing his single 'Champion Song' featuring Focalistic, Davido complemented the lovely band display with some nice dance moves.
Davido shows off dance moves at 'Something in the Water Festival' in Washington DC
While performing at the 'Something in the Water Festival' in Washington DC, Davido displayed some silky dance moves that had fans wondering why he doesn't dance more often.
Seeing Davido showing off some smooth dance moves while in his element excited the audience who cheered him on.
Davido is not much of a dancer but with moves like that, fans will surely want to see more from the megastar. And with an album on the way, Davido might just give us some
