On August 31, 2020, Nigerian superstar, Davido came out of his three-month social media hiatus to have a brief chat with the Grammy museum. This also comes as work continues on his third album, 'A Better Time.'

During the short chat, Davido discussed the rising power of Afrobeats and other issues. The chat is the latest installment in the Grammy Museum's Mentorship Mondays series which is a partnership between The Recording Academy and former US first lady Michelle Obama's Reach Higher initiative.

Every Monday from July 20, 2020 through August 31, 2020, music industry professionals have mentored college students and recent graduates via digital conferencing.

Twitter went crazy after seeing Davido for only the fourth time in three months. The first time was while he was having a conversation with Legendary American rapper, Nas and popular America producer, Hitboy which was posted on Asa Asika's page. The second time, he performed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

The third time was when he made a popular entrance into Tiwa Savage's Listening Party for her new album, Celia.

Here are the best tweets from his brief Instagram Live moment;

This was also the second time Davido would appear on something for The Grammys in just a number of weeks.

The first time he appeared on August 20, 2020, he discussed the rise of Afrobeats, "To me, when I listen to Afrobeats, it's just a different feeling. You'd be in the club, they play hip-hop, trap, R&B, whatever the case may be.

"And once the Afrobeat come on, you can tell the difference from the scenery, the feeling, the beats. Most people don't even know what we saying, but they still listen to it. So that's the great thing about it."

Flowolf, a close associate of DMW has also tweeted about Davido's upcoming album. You can watch bits from the chat between Davido and the Grammy Museum below;