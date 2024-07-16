RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid top nomination for Africa Arts Entertainments Awards

News Agency Of Nigeria

This year’s edition of the award is scheduled to take place on August 17 in Kenya.

Davido was nominated in twelve categories, followed by Burna Boy with ten nominations, while Wizkid was nominated in seven categories.

The three artists are competing in several categories, including AAEA Best Continental Male Artiste and AAEA Continental Artiste of the Year.

Ace singers Rema, Tems, Omah Lay, Yemi Alade, Asake, Tiwa Savage, Simi Kosoko, Majeed, Lojay, Ayra Starr, Kiz Daniel also got some nominations for the awards.

The AAEA celebrates the achievements of African music artists, honouring their talents and success.

Some categories of the award include Best Continental Male Artiste, Continental Artiste of the Year, Continental Album/EP of the Year, Best Continental Int’l Feature, Best Continental Afro RnB Hit, and Best Continental Afro Rap Fusion Hit,among others.

