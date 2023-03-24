ADVERTISEMENT
Davido announces shows in Lagos, London, and New York for upcoming album 'Timeless'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian music megastar Davido has announced three shows set to hold in Nigeria, the United Kingdom, and the United State for his upcoming album 'Timeless'.

A Timeless Night With Davido

The show tagged "A Timeless Night with Davido" is set to kick off in New York on April 2, 2023, at the Irvine Plaza. The second show will take place in London on April 5, 2023, at Koko. The third and final show will hold in Lagos on April 23rd at the Tafa Balewa Square (TBS).

The performances will be Davido's first since he performed at the closing ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Davido is set to release his fourth album titled 'Timeless' on March 31, 2023. In 2022, Davido released 'Stand Strong' which remains his only release ahead of his upcoming album which will feature 17 tracks.

Adeayo Adebiyi

