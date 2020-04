Artist: Khalid featuring Davido and Tems

Song Title: Know Your Worth (Remix)

Genre: Afrobeats, Dancehall

Album: TBA

Label: RCA

Producer: Disclosure

Video Director: TBA

Date of release: April 22, 2020

Details/Takeaway: The original version of 'Know Your Worth' was released on February 4, 2020 and it featured English duo, Disclosure. This version features Nigerian superstar, Davido and talented singer, Tems.