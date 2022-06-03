In her latest single, Darkoo samples Rayce's 2014 single 'Jack Sparrow.'
Darkoo taps Mayorkun for new single 'There She Goes (Jack Sparrow)
Fast-rising Ghanaian rapper Darkoo has released her latest single 'There She Goes (Jack Sparrow)' featuring Afrobeats Superstar Mayorkun. The Single was released on Friday June 3rd 2022.
Artist: Darkoo
Song Title: There She Goes (Jack Sparrow)
Genre: Afrobeats, Hip Hop
Date of Release: June 3, 2022
Producer: Enzo
Length: 2 minutes 54 seconds
Song Art:
Features: 1 - Mayorkun
Label: Warner Music UK Limited. An Atlantic Records UK release, Darkoo Limited
Details/Takeaway: Since the release of her single 'Always' featuring Black Sherif, Darkoo has enjoyed wider attention in Nigeria and Ghana her home country. She has displayed a rap range that blends seamlessly with Afrobeats which has place her on the path for crossover success.
In her latest single 'There She Goes (Jack Sparrow)' featuring Mayorkun, fans can expect her spicy and confident rap style and Mayorkun's unique vocals and deployment of ''Lamba.''
