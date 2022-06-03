RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Darkoo taps Mayorkun for new single 'There She Goes (Jack Sparrow)

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Fast-rising Ghanaian rapper Darkoo has released her latest single 'There She Goes (Jack Sparrow)' featuring Afrobeats Superstar Mayorkun. The Single was released on Friday June 3rd 2022.

Darkoo - There She Goes (Jack Sparrow) Song Art
Darkoo - There She Goes (Jack Sparrow) Song Art

In her latest single, Darkoo samples Rayce's 2014 single 'Jack Sparrow.'

Recommended articles

Artist: Darkoo

Song Title: There She Goes (Jack Sparrow)

Genre: Afrobeats, Hip Hop

Date of Release: June 3, 2022

Producer: Enzo

Length: 2 minutes 54 seconds

Song Art:

Darkoo - There She Goes (Jack Sparrow) Song Art
Darkoo - There She Goes (Jack Sparrow) Song Art Pulse Nigeria

Features: 1 - Mayorkun

Label: Warner Music UK Limited. An Atlantic Records UK release, Darkoo Limited

Details/Takeaway: Since the release of her single 'Always' featuring Black Sherif, Darkoo has enjoyed wider attention in Nigeria and Ghana her home country. She has displayed a rap range that blends seamlessly with Afrobeats which has place her on the path for crossover success.

In her latest single 'There She Goes (Jack Sparrow)' featuring Mayorkun, fans can expect her spicy and confident rap style and Mayorkun's unique vocals and deployment of ''Lamba.''

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Only bum bum can make me leave the studio - Kizz Daniel reveals

"Only bum bum can make me leave the studio" - Kizz Daniel reveals

New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Simi, Naira Marley, Dice Ailes, Blaqbonez, and more

New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Simi, Naira Marley, Dice Ailes, Blaqbonez, and more

Darkoo taps Mayorkun for new single 'There She Goes (Jack Sparrow)

Darkoo taps Mayorkun for new single 'There She Goes (Jack Sparrow)

Simi releases new album 'To Be Honest (Tbh)'

Simi releases new album 'To Be Honest (Tbh)'

'Nigeria is a safe haven for bad IJGB cos-surgeons' - Mary Njoku

'Nigeria is a safe haven for bad IJGB cos-surgeons' - Mary Njoku

Niniola drops new single 'Want'

Niniola drops new single 'Want'

Kaptain releases new song “Non Stop'' Ft. Teni

Kaptain releases new song “Non Stop'' Ft. Teni

BBNaija Reunion: The housemates are back!

BBNaija Reunion: The housemates are back!

Grammy award-winning Nigerian super producer launches NFT focused company in style

Grammy award-winning Nigerian super producer launches NFT focused company in style

Trending

Stefflon Don replies Burna Boy on new single, 'First of All'

Stefflon Don - First of All Song Art

Davido shares experience of working with Kanye West on his next album

DAVIDO (NME)

Wizkid, Tems, Fireboy DML nominated for BET awards 2022 [Full Nominee List]

Wizkid, Tems, Fireboy DML nominated for BET awards 2022

Davido tells fans what they should expect from his next album

Davido (Flaunt)