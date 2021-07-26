Dapper Damm raises the bar with Rexxie’s album after his success with Omah Lay

Dapper Damm has worked his way to become one of the most successful music content distributors in Nigeria.

He garnered much admiration for the critical role he played in the breakthrough of music sensation Omah Lay as his content distributor.

He has also worked with the likes of Zlatan, Teni, Ice Prince among others.

The Sociology graduate of University of Lagos (UNILAG) recently expanded his management arm with the signing of Savage who is making wave with his hit song, Confident featuring Buju in addition to his latest signee, singer, Seyi Vibes.

He told Pulse about how Burna Boy's debut album inspired him to make this long and successful journey to having his name on an album.

“In 2013, one of my favourite albums ever was released, L.I.F.E by Burna Boy. I remember going through the credits and seeing Piriye Isokrari (Peedi Picasso) as the Executive Producer and ever since," he said.

"I’ve been obsessed with Executive Producing an album. I finally got the chance to achieve that dream in 2021, Thank you to all the artistes and everyone else who made this possible.”

The 17 track 'A True Champion' album is equally a milestone for Grammy Awarding producer, Rexxie who is credited as the creator of Zanku sound.

Rexxie made Zanku popular together with his frequent collaborators, the duo of Naira Marley and Zlatan Ibile.

Dapper Damm cut his teeth professionally in 2014 as Artistes and Repertoire (A&R) Manager.

He learnt the ropes working for the likes of Temple Management where he in charge of entertainers such as Jeff Akoh, Iyanya, Adey (Producer), Chris Akinyemi, Aaron (Producer) and Tee-Y Mix (Producer).