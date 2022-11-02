Singing sensation Dami Oniru returns with a defining EP 'Matter of Time'

Details/Takeaway: With such a unique sound, Dami Oniru is an artist who manages to incorporate all the things she loves into her music. 'Matter Of Time' exhibits an ever-growing sound for the young artist and is a stepping stone for her future.

Speaking on the project, Dami explains: “I feel like this title is symbolic of where I am in life and how far I've come. I feel this time is very significant & will mark the beginning of a new journey in my life & career. All my life I’ve played it safe, I think it’s a matter of time I don’t anymore."