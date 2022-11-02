RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Singing sensation Dami Oniru returns with a defining EP 'Matter of Time'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Talented singing sensation Dami Oniru has released a new EP she calls 'Matter of Time'.

Dami Oniru
Dami Oniru

Artist: Dami Oniru

Recommended articles

Album Title: Matter of Time

Genre: R&B, Pop, Afrobeats

Date of Release: November 2nd, 2022

Producer: Remi Baggins

Song Art:

Dami Oniru 'Matter of Time'
Dami Oniru 'Matter of Time' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 19 minutes 15 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Bri's Lounge/The Orchard

Details/Takeaway: With such a unique sound, Dami Oniru is an artist who manages to incorporate all the things she loves into her music. 'Matter Of Time' exhibits an ever-growing sound for the young artist and is a stepping stone for her future.

Speaking on the project, Dami explains: “I feel like this title is symbolic of where I am in life and how far I've come. I feel this time is very significant & will mark the beginning of a new journey in my life & career. All my life I’ve played it safe, I think it’s a matter of time I don’t anymore."

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ariya Omoluabi: What you missed from the first two episodes

Ariya Omoluabi: What you missed from the first two episodes

Singing sensation Dami Oniru returns with a defining EP 'Matter of Time'

Singing sensation Dami Oniru returns with a defining EP 'Matter of Time'

Stephanie Coker debuts trailer for ‘Where The Heck is My Period?’ documentary

Stephanie Coker debuts trailer for ‘Where The Heck is My Period?’ documentary

Vector is set to drop highly anticipated album 'Teslim'

Vector is set to drop highly anticipated album 'Teslim'

Tems, Burna Boy, and Rema continue run on Billboard Hot 100

Tems, Burna Boy, and Rema continue run on Billboard Hot 100

Izu Ojukwu’s ‘4-4-44’ premieres ahead of streaming release

Izu Ojukwu’s ‘4-4-44’ premieres ahead of streaming release

Burna Boy, Rema, and Oxlade extend run on the UK Official Singles Chart

Burna Boy, Rema, and Oxlade extend run on the UK Official Singles Chart

Rotimi and his wife, Vanessa Mdee, are expecting a girl child

Rotimi and his wife, Vanessa Mdee, are expecting a girl child

'Nigerians are loud and expressive,' Fireboy says on Shopping for Sneakers interview

'Nigerians are loud and expressive,' Fireboy says on Shopping for Sneakers interview

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Olamide, Lil Kesh, Adekunle Gold, Fireboy, Asake

Shout out to all the Yahoo Boys No Laptop: Celebrating a decade of YBNL

Burna Boy

'I can't talk to you if you haven't made 100 million dollars this year,' Burna Boy boasts

Davido and Wizkid live.

Wizkid hints at a collaboration with Davido on 'More Love Less Ego'

Spotify releases documentary to celebrate 10 years of Afrobeats label, “YBNL

Spotify releases documentary to celebrate 10 years of Afrobeats label, 'YBNL'