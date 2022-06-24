RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Da Baby drops new single featuring Davido

American rapper Da Baby has dropped a new single 'Showing off her Body' which features Nigerian megastar Davido.

Artist: Da Baby

Song Title: Showing Off Her Body

Genre: Hip Hop, Afropop

Date of Release: June 24, 2022

Producer: Shizzi

Length: 3 minutes 32 seconds

Features: 1 - Davido

Details/Takeaway: Davido has a record on delivering on his international collaborations and this time he brings his mastery of Afrobeats to Da Baby's unique rap flows.

STREAM HERE

