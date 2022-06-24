Artist: Da Baby
Da Baby drops new single featuring Davido
American rapper Da Baby has dropped a new single 'Showing off her Body' which features Nigerian megastar Davido.
Song Title: Showing Off Her Body
Genre: Hip Hop, Afropop
Date of Release: June 24, 2022
Producer: Shizzi
Song Art:
Length: 3 minutes 32 seconds
Features: 1 - Davido
Label:
Details/Takeaway: Davido has a record on delivering on his international collaborations and this time he brings his mastery of Afrobeats to Da Baby's unique rap flows.
