After two years of working, D-Truce finally offers a body of work that makes for a convincing entrance into the industry nearly nine years after he first emerged.

The rapper/singer/actor has been in the game longer than a minute and if you are one of those who have followed his career from seeing that 'babyish' face throw his hat into the ring at fierce cypher competitions, getting signed to prominent label X3M Music where he worked with the likes of Praiz and Simi, having an acting stint on Tinsel and then releasing his birthday celebration playlist, “23 To Life” and the ''Eden'' EP, it would come as a bit of a surprise to find out that this is indeed his official debut project.

D-Truce has always struck me as a mix of the sophisticated dude with a sprinkle of the street aura.

His looks could get him mistaken for that of a RnB singer and when he released the single, 'Butterfly' in 2017, despite my initial discontent of another rapper going pop, he seemed to have finally found his place, creating a sound that is distinctly his, and that is something that excites me.

2 Birds, 1 Stone follows his joint project, ''The Back Benchers, Vol.1'' with friend and frequent collaborator Tyler Riddim, which in a way serves as the final stage in his personal development process.

Truce has navigated the waters of uncertainty, self discovery and experimentation and has landed at a place where he is now more confident and aware with his skill fully formed.

My early reservations and displeasure at the length of the album [6 songs] was immediately washed away the minute I pressed play.

The tape is named ideally as in 6 songs, he did kill 2 Birds with 1 Stone, creatively carving out some records to feature two parts with some songs lasting as long as almost 7 minutes and duration time totalling 30 minutes.

The album kicks off with the intro track, 'Freedom', a song where he sings impressively about what he has his eyes set to achieve, relaying the typical Nigerian story while pondering about the state of the nation.

He is seeking something better and despite the allures of travelling abroad, he remains fitful on if truly the grass is greener on the other side, where you could ''get shot in some gang isht, or the cops up in some ape isht''.

The ease with which he delivered the opening song, pouring out his heart over a middling beat as the horns rip home prepares you for what the rest of the project holds.

Follow up track is 'Celebrity Champagne/Mom's Mercedes', while the first side with its hook delivered in his native Igbo language punches a hole in the narrative of celebrities living fake lives, the second part which comes alive with a much bouncy beat re-introduces us to the rap side of him.

D-Truce works with a number of his friends, who help him flesh out this new eclectic vision of his with rising talent Straffiti featuring on 'Conversations', a trap spiced record where he starts off talking about his journey and putting his CV on wax, ''Triple threat, sing, rap, produce, I handle all things.''

He is chest-thumping with a rappers arrogance and then things get more heated as he presumably delivers some shots at the doorsteps of his former record label;

''F*** a label, I don't need a tag, I handle my thing, keep your fake celebrations, I don't want your champagne/ I see you act like you put me on, I don't owe you a thing, real ni**** dey my corner, you no need know their name''

He is the lover boy caught up in a tangled relationship, 'Feel', while he tackles girls living a reckless lifestyle on 'Roll Up.'

But it is on 'Oga Police/9 To 5 interlude' that he is at his most self-aware state. The former with the help of Paybac and Slayvelli, who both flex their lyrical acrobatics tells the story of their experiences in the hands of the Nigerian Police.

I enjoyed how he tackles a serious issue in a laid play and easy manner that reminded me of an artist like SixFootPlus.

While he reminds his listeners of the life he lives juggling a 9-5 with making music and also throws sly jabs at fans who don't support his music.

The album comes to its end with 'City of Excellence', where he takes a stab at the crazy way of life in the city of Lagos.

D Truce pushes himself forward lyrically and musically on this exciting debut journey, '2 Birds,1 Stone.'

He displays a clear maturation both as a rapper and a singer, navigating through the murky waters and finding a balance to his sound.

While rapping, he is able to be more introspective and cocky when necessary, and the latter becomes the conduit for his softer and more emotional side with his buttery flow and smooth delivery aiding his appeal.

'2 Birds, 1 Stone' reflects two sides to his person, the suit and tie dude who finds time to make music; the rapper who sings and the emotional fellow who also makes serious music.

The album will probably not be remembered for having many wow moments or mind-blowing records, but it would be recognized for its cohesiveness, which works as a manifesto of his evolution and the level he is presently playing at; one who makes quality music while telling familiar stories.

LISTEN TO THE ALBUM HERE

Rating – 3.5

RATINGS

1-Dull

2-Boring

2.5-Average

3-Worth Checking Out

3.5-Hot

4-Smoking Hot

4.5-Amazing

5-Perfection