On Saturday, May 23, 2020, Nigerian singer, Cynthia Morgan had an Instagram Live chat with the No. 1 advocate of her comeback, Sandra Ogbebor (MsVania7).

Since then, she has been the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter NG. In some sections, #BringBackCynthiaMorgan has also become a thing. Ogbebor has taken it upon herself to restart Morgan's career and has even opened a GoFundMe account for the cause. During the chat, Morgan talked about her stint with Northside Entertainment and the sour ending to that chapter.

During the chat, Morgan talked about how the process of exiting Northside Entertainment led to the change of her name and then to a long battle with depression and more.

You can watch the entire 55-minute conversation below;

Mr. P (Peter of P Square weighs in

In the wee hours of May 24, 2020, as Cynthia Morgan started blowing up on Twitter, Mr. P weighed in on the matter. You might remember that Northside Entertainment is owned by Peter and Paul of P Square's older brother, Jude 'Engees' Okoye.

In 2017, P Square had a very public falling out. Their older brother reportedly took Paul's side in the conversation and left Peter by himself. Peter has now all but confirmed the terrible treatment Morgan got from Northside Entertainment and how the label demonized him when he tried to take Morgan with him when he exited the label.

In three tweets, he wrote, "And some people thought i was stupid when I made the right decision [to leave Paul and Jude]. My dear C Morgan! it’s never to late to be what you might have been. God will surely see you through and carry you through the storm. Keep believing.

"My dear C Morgan, The decision I made 3yrs ago was never about the [fame],money or power! It was for my FREEDOM! Sad you rejected the contract i gave u. Just because they made you see me like the bad egg. I pray you understand that God has a purpose for everything. Never give up.

"The Truth shall prevail. God will surely see you through C Morgan... Gnight."

With the conversation going viral on Twitter, Cynthia Morgan's former manager, Joy Tongo has replied the singer with claims that Morgan is lying.

She tweeted that, "Cynthia Morgan this is 2020, we haven’t forgotten all your dirt ! Internet does not lie , emails does not lie and much more . I am coming for you ! All the dirt you did to I and Jude and others you must pay this time around . Is over 4 years and you are still talking trash!

"Cynthia Morgan you are advised to let people know the truth , else we would tell them the truth PS: Your former management."

Pulse Nigeria has reached out to Cynthia Morgan and Jude Okoye on the matter.