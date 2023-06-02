The sports category has moved to a new website.
Experience 'Craze,' the entrancing new Afrobeat hit by King Six, Mani Lapussh

Mani Lapussh [Instagram/mani_lapussh]
Mani Lapussh [Instagram/mani_lapussh]

This chill and laid-back Afrobeat/Afrofusion anthem with a unique blend of pop and alternative sounds promises to captivate listeners across the globe.

Raised in the vibrant city of Lagos and Warri, Delta State Nigeria, King Six and Mani Lapussh are establishing themselves as rising stars in the Nigerian music industry. With their distinctive musical styles and undeniable talent, the duo has been making waves with their new release, gaining recognition for their infectious rhythms and soulful lyrics.

Craze showcases the artistic synergy between King Six and Mani Lapussh, bringing together their individual creative energies into a harmonious masterpiece. The song effortlessly blends smooth Afrobeat melodies with elements of pop and alternative music, creating a refreshing sonic experience that appeals to a diverse audience.

Drawing inspiration from their personal love experiences and the vibrant energy of Lagos, Craze paints a vivid picture of love, sex, freedom, and the pursuit of happiness. The lyrics tell a captivating story of two souls intertwined in a world gone mad, finding solace in each other's arms. The irresistible rhythms and infectious chorus make it impossible to resist moving to the beat.

Both King Six and Mani Lapussh are known for their distinct lyrical genius and vocal prowess, delivering powerful and emotive performances that resonate with listeners. Their seamless collaboration on Craze showcases their ability to complement each other's styles, creating a harmonious blend that is truly magical.

Accompanied by a visually stunning music video, Craze transports viewers into a realm where music becomes a form of escapism. The captivating visuals capture the essence of love and intimacy, adding another layer of depth to the song's narrative.

As the Nigerian music scene continues to thrive on the global stage, King Six and Mani Lapussh are undoubtedly two artists to watch closely. Their unique fusion of Afrobeat, pop, and alternative sounds in Craze sets them apart, proving their versatility and ability to transcend genres.

Craze is set to become an anthem for lovers of chilled Afrobeat and Afro fusion music, providing a refreshing escape from the daily hustle and bustle. With its infectious melodies and heartfelt lyrics.

To experience the magic of Craze, make sure to stream and download the single on all major music platforms. Stay connected with King Six and Mani Lapussh by following them on their social media channels for updates on upcoming releases and performances.

