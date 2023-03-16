ADVERTISEMENT
Crayon releases new single 'The One (Chop Life)' with Yaba Buluku Boys

Adeayo Adebiyi
Artist: Crayon

Song Title: The One (Chop Life)

Genre: Amapiano

Date of Release: March 15th, 2023

Producers: DJ Tarico

Length: 2 minute 56 seconds

Features: 1 - Yaba Buluku Boys

Label: Mavin Records

Details/Takeaway: Kicking off with audacity, on this song, Crayon is the boss and the party starter. Art imitates life as Crayon’s exuberance and larger than life persona comes out to play. In a deserved victory lap, Crayon shuts down the bar, orders champagne, and raises a glass to giving happiness a chance. Aided with pomp and momentum by the Yaba Buluku Boyz, the sound promises to be a staple on the playlists of good timers.

"For me, this single is about self affirmation. It’s about having a good time. Believing the bad time won’t last. And understanding that you can celebrate because you see the positive even when things are not yet how they should be’, Crayon explains about the inspiration behind the single. ‘Like I often say, broken Crayons still color" he comments.

Laced with clever wordplay, innuendoes, and street slang that have come to form the crux of Crayon’s music, The One (Chop Life) promises to be another party-starting jam.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

