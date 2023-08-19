COSON holds night of tributes for veteran artiste Chris Mba

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mba died on May 3 at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) after a long battle with heart issues.

COSON Chairman, Tony Okoroji, while paying tributes to the “Baby don’t cry” crooner said late Mba was a showman whose contribution to the music industry is unquestionable.

“Chris Mba created the song “baby don’t cry”, we are not here to cry today but celebrate a showman.

“Great musicians don’t die. We’ll continue to hear his voice in all his music. We are using this opportunity to tell his family that Chris is a great man and we’ll never forget him or forget them,” he said.

Kenny Saint-Brown, who spoke on behalf of the Board of COSON said she had mixed feelings celebrating a senior colleague who had done right with his talent.

“It is a celebration of life. He is not forgotten. We have legends in the music industry worthy of celebration and Chris Mba is one of them.

“Chris Mba makes effort to join in the celebration of others and nothing holds him back. So, he deserves to be celebrated.

“He made the best of his talent; of his gift and he made it worth it for us to pursue music as a career. Legends like Chris Mba paved the way for today’s A-list artistes. He is a great man,” she said.

Nigerian musician, King Wadada, said “Chris Mba didn’t die but lives on as he will be fondly remembered with the great songs he recorded.”

He further enjoined everyone to live a holy life, saying “holiness wins the race and will make the world a better place for everyone to live in.”

Veteran Nigerian drummer, Richard Cole, said that Mba was a true brother and he knew him way back from Surulere.

“He left his footprints in the sands of time. We miss you Chris and you will forever be in our hearts. His death is a significant loss to the music industry,” he said.

Wife of the late musician, Ada Mba described the legend as a person who loved people and would sacrifice his all for them.

“He loves people; sacrifices for people; he is kind. He’ll fight the world for the people he loves. He is a great man, a great husband and father,” she said.

The Chief Executive Officer of Premier Records, Mr Michael Odiong, also described Chris Mba as a great musician whose works will never fade away.

“People wonder why a young person like me has a passion for old amd veteran artistes. I have always been in the music industry and my focus is to make sure legacies like this don’t go away.

“People say Nigerian icons aren’t recognised like their international colleagues and this has to change. Chris Mba is a legend and he will forever live in our hearts,” he said.

NAN reports that the family of late Mba was presented with a plaque in celebration and recognition of his contributions to the growth of the Nigerian music industry.

