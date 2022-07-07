Ckay’s 'WATAWI' enters the top ten as Kizz Daniel & Tekno’s 'Buga' returns to No. 1 on Turntable Top 50

“Buga” tallied 6.31 million equivalent streams (up 7% and back to No. 1 on streaming for a seventh week), 48.1 million in radio reach (No. 2 on radio) and debuts with 4.20 million in TV reach.

It extends the record for the longest No. 1 in 2022 having spent seven weeks atop the chart. It also serves as the last No. 1 single of the Top 50 – Wizkid’s “Ginger” with Burna Boy was the first No. 1 on the chart.

Asake’s “Peace Be Unto You” drops to No. 2 after debuting atop the chart last week; it leads the radio chart with 59.8 million in radio reach (up 75.4%).

Mavins’ “Overloading (OVERDOSE)” holds at No. 3 for another week after peaking at No. 2 on the chart. Burna Boy’s “Last Last” moves 5-4, topping the TV chart for a record-equaling sixth week with 12.9 million in TV reach.

SPINALL & Asake’s “PALAZZO” drops 4-5 after peaking at No. 2. Camidoh’s “Sugarcane (Remix)” with Mayorkun, Darkoo, Mayorkun & King Promise holds at No. 6 while Omah Lay’s “Woman” is steady at No. 7.

Rounding out this week’s top ten; Zinoleesky’s “Loving You” ascends 9-8 while Lade’s “Adulthood Anthem” drops one place to No. 9. Ckay’s “WATAWI” with Davido, Focalistic and Abidoza enters the top ten for the first time at No. 10.

Just outside the top ten; Mayorkun’s “Certified Loner (No Competition)” rises to a new peak of No. 11, Ruger’s “Girlfriend” rockets to a new peak of No. 14 while DaBaby & Davido’s “SHOWING OFF HER BODY” debuts at No. 21.

