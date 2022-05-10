CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' surpasses 1 billion streams on Spotify across all versions

Chukwuka Ekweani, better known as CKay, a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and music producer, becomes the first Nigerian singer to amass over a billion Spotify streams with a single song. The Warner Records signee appears to have accomplished a lot in the last year, from his global hit song 'Love Nwantiti 'Ah Ah Ah' receiving numerous certifications around the world and becoming the first African artist to reach 30 million monthly Spotify listeners.