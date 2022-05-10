Chukwuka Ekweani, better known as CKay, a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and music producer, becomes the first Nigerian singer to amass over a billion Spotify streams with a single song. The Warner Records signee appears to have accomplished a lot in the last year, from his global hit song 'Love Nwantiti 'Ah Ah Ah' receiving numerous certifications around the world and becoming the first African artist to reach 30 million monthly Spotify listeners.
CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' surpasses 1 billion streams on Spotify across all versions
'Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)' is unquestionably Nigeria's most successful single.
Three years after the original song's release, "Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)" and all remixes have amassed over a billion streams on Spotify. The song, which appeared on CKay's album 'CKay The First,' was first released in 2019.
Below are the Spotify streams from all the versions
Love Nwantiti (ah ah ah) - 459,929,781
Love Nwantiti (ah ah ah) feat Joeboy & Kuami Eugene [Remix] - 34,247,503
Love Nwantiti (Acoustic Version) - 11,915,558
Love Nwantiti feat ElGrande Toto [Noth African Remix] - 105,564,734
Love Nwantiti feat Franglish [French Remix] - 16,023,651
Love Nwantiti feat DJ Yo! & AX'EL [Remix] - 375,180,159
