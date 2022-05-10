RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' surpasses 1 billion streams on Spotify across all versions

Authors:

Onyema Courage

'Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)' is unquestionably Nigeria's most successful single.

CKay
CKay

Chukwuka Ekweani, better known as CKay, a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and music producer, becomes the first Nigerian singer to amass over a billion Spotify streams with a single song. The Warner Records signee appears to have accomplished a lot in the last year, from his global hit song 'Love Nwantiti 'Ah Ah Ah' receiving numerous certifications around the world and becoming the first African artist to reach 30 million monthly Spotify listeners.

Recommended articles

Three years after the original song's release, "Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)" and all remixes have amassed over a billion streams on Spotify. The song, which appeared on CKay's album 'CKay The First,' was first released in 2019.

Below are the Spotify streams from all the versions

Love Nwantiti (ah ah ah) - 459,929,781

Love Nwantiti (ah ah ah) feat Joeboy & Kuami Eugene [Remix] - 34,247,503

Love Nwantiti (Acoustic Version) - 11,915,558

Love Nwantiti feat ElGrande Toto [Noth African Remix] - 105,564,734

Love Nwantiti feat Franglish [French Remix] - 16,023,651

Love Nwantiti feat DJ Yo! & AX'EL [Remix] - 375,180,159

Authors:

Onyema Courage Onyema Courage Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' surpasses 1 billion streams on Spotify across all versions

CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' surpasses 1 billion streams on Spotify across all versions

Give me 2 years, I'll be bigger than Wizkid - Portable

"Give me 2 years, I'll be bigger than Wizkid" - Portable

Tems becomes first Nigerian artist to debut at No.1 on Billboard Hot 100

Tems becomes first Nigerian artist to debut at No.1 on Billboard Hot 100

Blood Sisters: Abudu’s middle finger to the NFVCB [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Blood Sisters: Abudu’s middle finger to the NFVCB [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Tasha Smith, Bayo Akinfemi and others to attend #AMVCA8

Tasha Smith, Bayo Akinfemi and others to attend #AMVCA8

Genevieve Nnaji deletes all photos from her Instagram page

Genevieve Nnaji deletes all photos from her Instagram page

'You once called Mercy a wh*re' - Mercy Aigbe's husband's 1st wife continues to drag them on IG

'You once called Mercy a wh*re' - Mercy Aigbe's husband's 1st wife continues to drag them on IG

YouTube Go is shutting down this August

YouTube Go is shutting down this August

YouTube celebrates Africa Month, reaffirms commitments to creators and the music industry in Africa

YouTube celebrates Africa Month, reaffirms commitments to creators and the music industry in Africa

Trending

Wizkid wins 'Best African Artiste of the Year' at Ghana Music Awards 2022

Wizkid

Pulse List: All songs featured on the Netflix series 'Blood Sisters'

Blood Sisters series [Netflix]

Kizz Daniel and Tekno release new single 'Buga'

Kizz Daniel & Tekno Buga

New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Kizz Daniel, Tekno, Victony, Naira Marley, and more

New Music Friday (Cover: Tekno x Kizz Daniel)