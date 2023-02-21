CKay sets new African record on Spotify with 'CKay the First'

The project was self-produced by CKay, with additional production from Tempoe, Real Btee, and featured guest appearances from DJ Lambo, BOJ, Blaqbonez, and Barry Jhay.

The award-winning Nigerian singer has continued to break records and has scored multiple global chart toppers. It is worthy of note that CKay was the first African to reach one billion streams on Spotify. He also shut down the CHAN Finals with over 40,000 fans singing hit single, 'Love Nwantiti', off the project.

The song has been certified 3x Platinum in Canada after selling over 240,000 units. It is certified Gold in Denmark after selling over 45,000 units. It is certified Platinum in Poland after selling over 50,000 units. It is certified Gold in Spain after selling over 20,000 units. Also, it is certified Platinum in the United States after selling over 1,000,000 units, Platinum in the United Kingdom after selling over 600,000 units, and Platinum in Italy after selling over 70,000 units.

‘Love Nwantiti' has also earned numerous certifications in many other territories around the world and set up CKay as the first African artist to reach 30 million monthly Spotify listeners, a record which was further consolidated by ‘Emiliana’, another global smash hit.