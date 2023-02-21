ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

CKay sets new African record on Spotify with 'CKay the First'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Multi platinum selling artist, CKay’s second extended playlist 'CKay the First' has become the highest streamed project by an African act in Spotify history.

CKay (Wonderland)
CKay (Wonderland)

Details: The project which was released on 30 August 2019 has garnered over 661 million streams surpassing Burna Boy’s 'African Giant' which was at 660.9 million streams on Spotify.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The project was self-produced by CKay, with additional production from Tempoe, Real Btee, and featured guest appearances from DJ Lambo, BOJ, Blaqbonez, and Barry Jhay.

The award-winning Nigerian singer has continued to break records and has scored multiple global chart toppers. It is worthy of note that CKay was the first African to reach one billion streams on Spotify. He also shut down the CHAN Finals with over 40,000 fans singing hit single, 'Love Nwantiti', off the project.

The song has been certified 3x Platinum in Canada after selling over 240,000 units. It is certified Gold in Denmark after selling over 45,000 units. It is certified Platinum in Poland after selling over 50,000 units. It is certified Gold in Spain after selling over 20,000 units. Also, it is certified Platinum in the United States after selling over 1,000,000 units, Platinum in the United Kingdom after selling over 600,000 units, and Platinum in Italy after selling over 70,000 units.

‘Love Nwantiti' has also earned numerous certifications in many other territories around the world and set up CKay as the first African artist to reach 30 million monthly Spotify listeners, a record which was further consolidated by ‘Emiliana’, another global smash hit.

This global success has culminated in the release of his debut album 'Sad Romance' and the singer, producer and songwriter has received several awards and global brand endorsements.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Toke Makinwa says broke guys offer amazing sex compared to rich folks

Toke Makinwa says broke guys offer amazing sex compared to rich folks

Tems, Wizkid, Beyoncé win 2023 NAACP Image Awards

Tems, Wizkid, Beyoncé win 2023 NAACP Image Awards

AKA: Rapper's girlfriend Nadia Nakai writes a heartfelt tribute to him

AKA: Rapper's girlfriend Nadia Nakai writes a heartfelt tribute to him

'BBTitans': Ebuka shares why he won't host the eviction show next Sunday

'BBTitans': Ebuka shares why he won't host the eviction show next Sunday

'BBTitans': Big Brother tricks housemates…again

'BBTitans': Big Brother tricks housemates…again

'BBTitans': Yemi and Nelisa clinch the Head of House title

'BBTitans': Yemi and Nelisa clinch the Head of House title

Speed Darlington knocks Tems and Teni for imitating Tiwa Savage

Speed Darlington knocks Tems and Teni for imitating Tiwa Savage

'I was just a small girl from Agbado Ijaiye' - Ayra Starr reflects on pre-stardom life

'I was just a small girl from Agbado Ijaiye' - Ayra Starr reflects on pre-stardom life

Nkechi Blessing says selling Instagram verification will put the rich and poor on same level

Nkechi Blessing says selling Instagram verification will put the rich and poor on same level

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

D'banj, Burna Boy, Wizkid, CKay, Rema

10 Nigerian songs that crossed over to the international market since 2000 [Pulse List]

Burna Boy, AKA

'I hope they catch whoever did you wicked,' Burna Boy says on AKA's death

With Halftime Show, Rihanna saw her biggest day in Apple Music history

Rihanna saw her biggest day in Apple Music history after Halftime Show

Braynn

Bryann releases first single post BBN titled 'Honest Decision'