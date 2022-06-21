CKay becomes second most streamed Afrobeats artist after surpassing 1.2 billion streams
Global Afrobeats superstar CKay continues to go from strength to strength as he recently surpassed 1.2 billion streams to become the second most stream Afrobeats artist behind Burna Boy with 1.4 billion streams.
The phenomenal star took the world by storm when his single 'Love Nwantiti' achieved global fame and became the most popular song in the world in 2021. This brought CKay global attention making him the Afrobeats artist with most monthly Spotify listeners.
Since ascending to a new height, CKay hasn't looked back and his career has been on the rise. His latest single 'Watawi' featuring Davido, Focalistic, and Abidoza has been received with open arms.
CKay has promised to take Afrobeats to a new height with his next album and everyday keeps bringing up new reasons why fans should believe in CKay's daring declaration.
