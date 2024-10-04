ADVERTISEMENT
Chris Brown sells out Africa's biggest stadium in 2 hours

Adeayo Adebiyi

Grammy winner Chris Brown sold out the 95,000-capacity stadium in 2 hours.

The tickets for the December concert went on sale on Friday 10, September 2024 with fans scooping up the available seats in 2 hours.

The speedy rate at which the tickets are sold out is a reflection of the singer's status as one of the biggest global music stars with a large collection of fans.

Chris Brown's South African concert is part of his '11:11' tour that has seen him sell out venues across the world with the latest being in Sau Paulo, Brazil.

The American multi-award-winning superstar has displayed an affinity for African music. In his latest album, he collaborates with Nigerian superstar Davido with whom he had previously worked on several records including the global smash hit 'Under The Influence' which the Afrobeats singer co-wrote along with producer KDDO.

Chris Brown has also collaborated with Wizkid, Lojay, and Fireboy. He also won a Headies Award which further emphasises his impact in Nigerian mainstream music.

Nigerian Grammy-nominated superstar Ayra Starr has been one of the opening acts in Chris Brown's '11:11' tour. Fans will be eager to see the African stars that will share the stage with the singer at his December concert in South Africa.

