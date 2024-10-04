Chris Brown sells out Africa's biggest stadium in 2 hours

The tickets for the December concert went on sale on Friday 10, September 2024 with fans scooping up the available seats in 2 hours.

The speedy rate at which the tickets are sold out is a reflection of the singer's status as one of the biggest global music stars with a large collection of fans.

Chris Brown's South African concert is part of his '11:11' tour that has seen him sell out venues across the world with the latest being in Sau Paulo, Brazil.

The American multi-award-winning superstar has displayed an affinity for African music. In his latest album, he collaborates with Nigerian superstar Davido with whom he had previously worked on several records including the global smash hit 'Under The Influence' which the Afrobeats singer co-wrote along with producer KDDO.

Chris Brown has also collaborated with Wizkid, Lojay, and Fireboy. He also won a Headies Award which further emphasises his impact in Nigerian mainstream music.