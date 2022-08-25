Chike release sophomore album ‘The Brother’s Keeper’

In his new album, Chike reflects on the journey thus far, basks and sails in the present but is weary of an uncertain future.

Regarding the album theme, Chike highlighted instances of fellow artists Simi and Mayorkun supporting him early into his career.

With the album, he hopes to urge listeners to strive to be decent to one another and contributing to the societal happiness through our individual endeavors.

The 16-track album offers listeners a look into Chike’s incredible talent which he uses to deliver diverse sounds that cuts across subject matter, language, demography, and borders.