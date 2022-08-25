The album was released on Thursday, August 25th 2022.
Chike release sophomore album ‘The Brother’s Keeper’
Almost three years after the release of his groundbreaking debut album ‘Boo of the Booless’, Chike has released hos sophomore album he calls ‘The Brother’s Keeper’.
Recommended articles
In his new album, Chike reflects on the journey thus far, basks and sails in the present but is weary of an uncertain future.
Regarding the album theme, Chike highlighted instances of fellow artists Simi and Mayorkun supporting him early into his career.
With the album, he hopes to urge listeners to strive to be decent to one another and contributing to the societal happiness through our individual endeavors.
The 16-track album offers listeners a look into Chike’s incredible talent which he uses to deliver diverse sounds that cuts across subject matter, language, demography, and borders.
In putting this album together, Chike sort the assistance of major A&Rs and talented producers such as Ogaga Sakpaide and producers - DeeYasso, Tee-Y Mix, Killertunes, Echo the Guru, Louddaaa, Sagzy.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng