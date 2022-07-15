Artist: Chike
Chike and Flavour drops new serenading tune 'Hard To Find'
Nigerian R&B star Chike has released a new single 'Hard To Find' featuring superstar Flavour.
Recommended articles
Song Title: Hard To Find
Genre: Afrobeats, R&B
Date of Release: July 15, 2022
Producer: Unknown
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 3 minutes 08 seconds
Features: 1 - Flavour
Label: BROTHERS RECORDS
Details/Takeaway: Singing sensation Chike has dazzled listeners with his sensational vocals and delivery and on his new single 'Hard To Find' he taps Flavour to create a serenading tune.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng