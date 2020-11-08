On November 8, 2020, Nigerian singer, Timaya will release his eighth overall body of work. The 15-track project will be titled, 'Gratitude' and it will have no features.

The album will be Timaya's seventh to be released under his label, DM Records. Production on the album will be handled by Yung Willis, Orbeat, Ayzed, Spotless, Wireless Mouth, Chillz, Vibe O, BoomBeatz, Krizbeatz and Chris Strings.

You might remember that...

On April 20, 2020, the DM Records boss took to his Instagram to announce the title of his album, his willingness to release it and to tell his fans the reason for the delay. He went ahead to then ask his fans if he should release the album.

At the tine he said, "Beautiful people, what's good? Listen. I was supposed to be bringing out my album, titled 'Gratitude.' I've been waiting for this corona period to get over, but I don't see that coming any time soon. So what do you want to tell me, should I drop it? I'm asking because I don't want to look too insensitive, but trust me, I want to drop that album... It's fire.

"Tell me what you think, should I drop it or should I wait till after corona?"

The last project Timaya dropped was Chulo Vibes in 2019 and it spawned the hit, 'I Can't Kill Myself.' His last single was 'Win,' with Falz.