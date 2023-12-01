ADVERTISEMENT
Celestial church cancels performances by Portable, Pasuma after backlash

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The public said, 'Nope, absolutely not' and the church listened.

Singer Portable will no longer be performing at the praise night event. [Instagram/portablebaeby]
Singer Portable will no longer be performing at the praise night event. [Instagram/portablebaeby]

The Streets Hop singer and the Fuji singer were scheduled to perform at the church's praise night, and the fliers were distributed to that effect. Unfortunately social media users were displeased with the invitation and vehemently kicked against it.

Even the leader of the Celestial Church of Christ International Headquarters in Ketu, Olatosho Oshoffa, disapproved of the invitation. After coming across the poster on Facebook, he made it clear that he had notified the parish’s president to cancel their performances at the event.

His post read, "Dear Celestians, I have just had a lengthy conversation with the Shepherd in Charge of the aforementioned Parish. He has promised to amend the posters. He has assured me that the aforementioned musicians in question won’t be attending the praise night. Without a doubt, that particular poster is highly unacceptable. God bless CCC. Amen.”

Olatosho Oshoffa's post condemning the lineup [Facebook/Olatosho Oshoffa]
Olatosho Oshoffa's post condemning the lineup [Facebook/Olatosho Oshoffa]

Members of the church have since rejoiced at the cancellations of their performances, stating that the church was 'no place for secular music or entertainment'.

