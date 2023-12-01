Celestial church cancels performances by Portable, Pasuma after backlash

The Streets Hop singer and the Fuji singer were scheduled to perform at the church's praise night, and the fliers were distributed to that effect. Unfortunately social media users were displeased with the invitation and vehemently kicked against it.

Even the leader of the Celestial Church of Christ International Headquarters in Ketu, Olatosho Oshoffa, disapproved of the invitation. After coming across the poster on Facebook, he made it clear that he had notified the parish’s president to cancel their performances at the event.

His post read, "Dear Celestians, I have just had a lengthy conversation with the Shepherd in Charge of the aforementioned Parish. He has promised to amend the posters. He has assured me that the aforementioned musicians in question won’t be attending the praise night. Without a doubt, that particular poster is highly unacceptable. God bless CCC. Amen.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria