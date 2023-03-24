CDQ taps D'banj & Timaya for new single 'Igbalode'
Street-hop sensation CDQ returns kicks of 2023 with new single 'Igbalode'.
Artist: CDQ
Song Title: Igbalode
Genre: Street-pop
Date of Release: March 24th, 2023
Producer: Jay Pizzle
Song Art:
Length: 2 minute 28 seconds
Features: 2 - D'banj, Timaya
Label: NSNS
Details/Takeaway: CDQ combines his narrative rap technique with D'banj's swaggering delivery and Timaya's Dancehall flow for a single that reminds listeners that life is live and let live.
CDQ taps D'banj & Timaya for new single 'Igbalode'
