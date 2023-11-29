ADVERTISEMENT
CDQ drops new album 'Mood & Ecstasy'

CDQ drops new album 'Mood & Ecstasy'
CDQ drops new album 'Mood & Ecstasy'

This highly anticipated Album showcases CDQ's exceptional talent and serves as a testament to his continuous growth as an artist. With "Mood and Ecstasy", CDQ proves why he is considered one of the most versatile and dynamic musicians in the Nigerian music industry.

The Album effortlessly blends infectious beats, catchy melodies, and thought-provoking lyrics, creating an immersive musical experience for listeners. As an artist who consistently delivers hit after hit, CDQ has established himself as a force to be reckoned with.

His ability to seamlessly switch between different genres and styles sets him apart from his peers, and "Mood and Ecstasy" is no exception. The Album showcases CDQ's versatility as he effortlessly navigates through various musical elements, leaving a lasting impression on his audience.

CDQ drops new album 'Mood & Ecstasy'
CDQ drops new album 'Mood & Ecstasy'

This latest release is a testament to CDQ's dedication to his craft and his commitment to providing his fans with top-notch music. "Mood and Ecstasy" Album is a reflection of CDQ's growth as an artist, showcasing his evolution and maturity in both his sound and lyrical content.

"Mood and Ecstasy" Album serves as a reminder of his undeniable talent and his ability to consistently deliver captivating music. With each release, CDQ continues to push boundaries and redefine what it means to be a true music star.

The 14-track album which sees CDQ in his signature style of merging Yoruba, English and Pidgin, features some of Nigeria & International artistes including; Timbaland, Ebenezer Obey, D’Banj, Timaya, Camidoh, Masterkraft, Dammy Thunda, Dandy, Bad Boy Timz, 9umba, Mdoovar & Toss. Focus Tracks on the AlbumCDQ ft Camidoh “PUT IT ON ME”CDQ ft Dammy Thunda “FEELING”CDQ ft Bad Boy Timz “MUGABE”.

