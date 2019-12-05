On December 4, 2019, American superstar, Cardi B was on a plane to Nigeria. She is scheduled to perform at Eko Hotels and Suites on December 7, 2019.

While in transit, a video was recorded of the Grammy Award-winning rapper dancing to Davido's 'Fall.' The only difference is that, Cardi B has a verse on the song. She was grinding and whining to the song as pleasure was in the air.

Davido recently released his sophomore album, A Good Time and 'Fall,' a 2017 single made the album. You might remember that the song was successful on the Billboard Urban Radio Charts.

You can watch the video below;