Details: Camidoh's 'Sugarcane' remix featuring Mayorkun, King Promise, and Darkoo launched him into mainstream fame in Nigerian and internationally.
Camidoh's 'Sugarcane' remix is the most Shazam song in Nigeria in 2022 [See Top 25]
On Tuesday, 29th November 2022, Apple Music released its end of the year list and Camidoh's 'Sugarcane' remix emerged as the most shazam song in Nigeria in 2022.
The song released 8th April, 2022 found success on Tik Tok which propelled it to commercially success that had listeners using Apple owned music search App Shazam to identify the song.
'Sugarcane' leads Fave's 'Body Riddim', Mavins 'Overload', and Fireboy's 'Bandana' as the most Shazam song in Nigeria in 2022.
This is the top 25 most Shazam song in Nigeria in 2022.
- Camidoh feat. King PromiseMayorkun & DARKOO - 'Sugarcane'
- Fave - Baby Riddim
- Mavins feat. LADIPOE, Magixx & Boy Spyce] Crayon & Ayra Starr - Overloading (OVERDOSE)
- Fireboy DML & Asake - Bandana
- Black Sherif - Kwaku The Traveller
- Lil Kesh feat. Zinoleesky - Don't Call Me
- Kizz Daniel & Tekno - Buga (Lo Lo Lo)
- Pheelz & BNXN fka Buju - Finesse
- Eltee Skhillz - ODG
- Asake feat. Olamide - Omo Ope
- Ruger - Girlfriend
- ArrDee - Come & Go
- Kizz Daniel - Eh God (Barnabas)
- 1da Banton - No Wahala
- DARKOO feat. Black Sherif - Always
- Rema - Calm Down
- Daliwonga feat. Mellow & Sleazy & M.J - Abo Mvelo
- Oxlade - KU LO SA - A COLORS SHOW
- Kizz Daniel - Pour Me Water
- Burna Boy - Common Person
- T.I BLAZE - Sometimes
- Chris Brown - Under The Influence
- Khaid - WITH YOU
- Kizz Daniel - Cough (Odo)
- Skiibii - Baddest Boy
