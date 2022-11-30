RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Camidoh's 'Sugarcane' remix is the most Shazam song in Nigeria in 2022 [See Top 25]

Adeayo Adebiyi

On Tuesday, 29th November 2022, Apple Music released its end of the year list and Camidoh's 'Sugarcane' remix emerged as the most shazam song in Nigeria in 2022.

Details: Camidoh's 'Sugarcane' remix featuring Mayorkun, King Promise, and Darkoo launched him into mainstream fame in Nigerian and internationally.

The song released 8th April, 2022 found success on Tik Tok which propelled it to commercially success that had listeners using Apple owned music search App Shazam to identify the song.

'Sugarcane' leads Fave's 'Body Riddim', Mavins 'Overload', and Fireboy's 'Bandana' as the most Shazam song in Nigeria in 2022.

This is the top 25 most Shazam song in Nigeria in 2022.

  1. Camidoh feat. King PromiseMayorkun & DARKOO - 'Sugarcane'
  2. Fave - Baby Riddim  
  3. Mavins feat. LADIPOE, Magixx & Boy Spyce] Crayon & Ayra Starr - Overloading (OVERDOSE)
  4. Fireboy DML & Asake - Bandana  
  5. Black Sherif - Kwaku The Traveller  
  6. Lil Kesh feat. Zinoleesky - Don't Call Me  
  7. Kizz Daniel & Tekno - Buga (Lo Lo Lo)  
  8. Pheelz & BNXN fka Buju - Finesse  
  9. Eltee Skhillz - ODG  
  10. Asake feat. Olamide - Omo Ope  
  11. Ruger - Girlfriend  
  12. ArrDee - Come & Go  
  13. Kizz Daniel - Eh God (Barnabas)  
  14. 1da Banton - No Wahala  
  15. DARKOO feat. Black Sherif - Always  
  16. Rema - Calm Down  
  17. Daliwonga feat. Mellow & Sleazy & M.J - Abo Mvelo  
  18. Oxlade - KU LO SA - A COLORS SHOW  
  19. Kizz Daniel - Pour Me Water  
  20. Burna Boy - Common Person  
  21. T.I BLAZE - Sometimes  
  22. Chris Brown - Under The Influence  
  23. Khaid - WITH YOU  
  24. Kizz Daniel - Cough (Odo)  
  25. Skiibii - Baddest Boy
