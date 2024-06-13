ADVERTISEMENT
Afrobeats star Camidoh discusses love & impermanence on ‘Nothing Last Forever’

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats star Camidoh is set to captivate audiences once again with his latest single ‘Nothing Last Forever.’

Drawing inspiration from personal experiences and universal truths, 'Nothing Last Forever' invites listeners on an emotional journey through the ebbs and flows of relationships.

With its haunting melodies, infectious hooks, and evocative storytelling, the song resonates with anyone who has ever loved and lost.

Camidoh's vocals and soul-stirring delivery imbue 'Nothing Last Forever' with raw emotion and authenticity, showcasing his growth as an artist and storyteller. From the soaring highs of newfound love to the bittersweet acceptance of its inevitable end, the song captures the essence of the human experience with depth and nuance.

In a world where change is the only constant, 'Nothing Last Forever' serves as a reminder to cherish the present moment and embrace the beauty of impermanence. It's a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the transformative power of music to heal and inspire.

Produced by acclaimed producers Kester Teye Ashong (Nawtyboy Tattoo), Raphael Camidoh Attachie, Enoch Wood (Baba Wood), and Altra Novaand featuring masterful instrumentation from Joshua Nkansah and Niiquaye Aryee. 'Nothing Last Forever' is poised to captivate audiences worldwide with its irresistible blend of soul, rhythm, and melody.

Since breaking into the mainstream with his international hit single 'Sugarcane', Camidoh has consistently delivered exciting singles.

As Camidoh continues to showcase himself as one of Afrobeats exciting talents, 'Nothing Last Forever' stands as a testament to his artistry and vision. 'Nothing Last Forever' was released on June 13, 2024 and it's available on all major streaming platforms.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music. He is passionate about the development and documentation of Nigerian music and guiding a young audience through the maze of pop culture.

