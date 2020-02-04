The 2020 Superbowl held in the early hours of February 3, 2020 held at Stadium Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida between American Football Conference (AFC) champion Kansas City Chiefs and the National Football Conference (NFC) champion San Francisco 49ers.

It was the 54th edition in history. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 31–20. But as is pertinent to the Super Bowl, the half-time show was a moment to behold. Performers were Latin superwomen, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez. In previous years, Beyonce, Katy Perry, Coldplay, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga and so forth have headlined.

But since 'afrobeats to the world' is heating up to boiling point levels, this article examines the top five Nigerian artists who could thrill a Superbowl crowd that's famed in America as the 'greatest occurence since the Easter Bunny was born.'

Not that anyone is counting, but that statement is a little faulty. The superbowl can't touch the Champions League final or World Cup final. Moving on... Listen, we know that it's unlikely that a Nigerian artist headlines a 14-minute Superbowl half-time show anytime soon, but stay with us for a minute. This article is hypothetical - straight from the dream world.

As we move on, pretend with us that this article makes sense. However, with the stages that Nigerian artists have graced over the past 12 months, nothing is impossible. These top five artists were selected based on their track record of quality performance, energy and stage craft.

Here are the top five Nigerian artists who could headline a Superbowl half-time show;

Yemi Alade

Yemi Alade thrills 10,000 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. (Effyzie Entertainment)

If we will overlook the self-acclaimed 'Mama Africa's' weekend blooper for a minute, let's talk about what she's actually exceptional at. Over here in Nigeria, we have never offered her the appreciation she deserves. But that has never stopped her stardom from hitting boiling point levels in other countries.

Yemi Alade thrills 10,000 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. (Effyzie Entertainment)

Asides being an excellent vocalist, she is an energetic dancer adept at performing choreography and random dance routines. While on stage, she comes alive like a freshly minted N1,000 note in the hands of a student in a government-owned University. She thrills her audience with boundless energy and stage craft.

Burna Boy

Burna Boy performs at Coachelle wearing Kenneth Ize [Credit: Twitter/ Coachella]

What is a list of Nigerian artists based on excellence without the self-acclaimed, Grammy-nominated 'African Giant.' Over the past 12 months, the man has performed on two Coachella stages, NPR Tiny Desk and has headlined several dates of his African Giant Tour.

Asides that, he's the poster boy of afrobeats whose stage craft has improved over the past two years. It seems a healthy mental space has fostered his artistry in more ways than anyone could imagine. If you catch Burna Boy performing on stage these days, he's usually shirtless and driven by incredible will to thrill his crowd.

He's also added dance moves to his stage craft and great things have happened. While he will require a bit of work to thrill an audience that huge, he definitely deserves a shout.

Femi Kuti

Femi Kuti is one of the most accomplished performers in Nigerian music history and that's facts. If you visit him at New Shrine on any given Sunday, he is giving people of all ages and sizes. Alongside his band, he thrills people with incredible crowd control. For a man who's so close to 60, he performs three-hour sets without breaking a sweat.

During those sets, he also holds one note on his saxophone for 30 minutes or more at a go. His performance of 'Se Were' is something everyone needs to witness. If Nigeria ever had a chance for one person to headline such stage, it will be this legendary Grammy nominee.

P Square

For about 10 years, only D'Banj and JOZI could rival P Square at the helm of quality stage craft in Nigerian nigh African music. Although the duo has since separated, if they could unite for something, it should be a gig at the Superbowl. Anything that makes some of the greatest stage performers ever, P Square has it.

Asides that, they have been selling out stadia across the world for almost 15 years. Their music gets crowds going and their ability to combine it with electric dance routines makes people go wild. They an also sing and make crowds simply shout like a park of rabid dogs.

D'Banj

On final track on The Entertainer, which is widely regarded as his best album, D'Banj addressed his detractors and told them that although he cannot sing or rap, he is an entertainer. He then goes on a ramble and made us enjoy. For all intents and purposes, only P Square can rival D'Banj's stage craft - of the contemporary Nigerian pop acts.

The man gained notoriety at the 2003 Independence Day concert in the UK. Then, he came on stage for an Headies performance with only a towel around his waist. At the 2019 Afro Nation in Portugal, the man showed he hadn't lost magic. He has energy and can do anything to make the crowd go crazy.

At the first ever edition of the Headies which held in 2006, D'banj raised eyebrows when he gave a performance with only a towel rapped around his groin.

If the typical Superbowl performers excel on practice, D'Banj can do things on the fly and make people go crazy. That's why he's on this list.7