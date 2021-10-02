RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Apple Music celebrates Nigerian Independence Day by releasing lists of the top Nigerian artists and songs

Burna Boy and Wizkid
As part of the celebration, Apple Music has released the top Nigerian artists and songs on the platform since its launch over 6 years ago.

Most Streamed Nigerian Artists in Nigeria

1. Burna Boy

2. Wizkid

3. Davido

4. Olamide

5. Fireboy DML

6. Omah Lay

7. Naira Marley

8. Joeboy

9. Kizz Daniel

10. Bella Shmurda

Most Streamed Nigerian Songs in Nigeria

1. Omah Lay - “Bad Influence”

2. Wizkid feat. Burna Boy - “Ginger”

3. Olamide feat. Omah Lay - “Infinity”

4. Wizkid feat. Tems - “Essence"

5. Ruger - “Bounce”

6. Davido feat. Mayorkun - "The Best”

7.Burna Boy - “Way Too Big”

8. Bella Shmurda, Zlatan & Lincoln - “Cash App”

9. Burna Boy - “23”

10. Davido - “FEM”

In addition to this, Shazam has also released the Most Shazamed Nigerian artists and songs of all-time. Davido takes the top artist spot while “Big Thug Boys” by AV has been named as the most Shazamed song.

All-Time Most Shazamed Nigerian artists in Nigeria

1. Davido

2. Wizkid

3. Burna Boy

4. Olamide

5. Omah Lay

6. Fireboy DML

7. Kizz Daniel

8. Naira Marley

9. Mayorkun

10. Bella Shmurda

All-Time Most Shazamed Nigerian tracks in Nigeria

1. “Big Thug Boys” - AV

2. “Bounce” - Ruger

3. “Feeling” - LADIPOE & Buju

4. “Cash App” - Bella Shmurda, Zlatan & Lincoln

5. “Bad Influence” - Omah Lay

6. “Mad” - Sarz & WurlD

7. “Medicine” - Jaywillz

8. “Infinity” - Olamide Feat. Omah Lay

9. “In My Maserati” - Olakira

10. “KPK (Ko Por Ke)” Rexxie & MohBad

